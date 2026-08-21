MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot by his father following an argument outside a home.

Miami Gardens Police responded to the 1800 block of Northwest 154th Street in reference to a reported shooting before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

7News cameras captured shattered glass at the home.

According to officers, the father visited his son’s home when they go into an argument that escalated into violence. The father pulled out a gun and fired several rounds toward the front door of the home, with at least one of the bullets striking his son.

Flying broken glass also hurt the son’s girlfriend, according to investigators.

Following the shooting, the father fled the scene.

Paramedics arrived and rushed the injured man to a nearby hospital. He is in stable condition.

Miami Gardens taped off the block for several hours as crime scene vans entered and left the neighborhood.

Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots.

“My daughter was going out of the house, going to school, and when she opened up the door, we just hear papapapa,” said an area resident. “I didn’t see nobody running or anything. Later, that’s when I heard all the police coming down the street.”

As of late Thursday night, it’s unclear where the father went. Police said an investigation into the incident is underway.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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