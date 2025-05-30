MIAMI (WSVN) - A father is speaking out after his daughter was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Miami that led police to arrest a driver who has been charged with driving under the influence.

According to City of Miami Police, 32-year-old Ivana Gomez struck and killed 41-year-old Kathryn Kipnis in Miami, then fled the scene.

Kipnis’ father, Daniel, spoke with 7News over the phone on Friday.

“She was just good, good all the way down, and I’m very proud of her. Her life was clean and nice and friendly and what more could you ask for of your daughter,” Daniel said.

As he continues to mourn his daughter, Daniel said he’s holding onto Kathryn’s final words to him.

“It was a beautiful thing last night,” he said. “I was talking with her right before we hung up, she said, ‘Daddy, I love you.’ That was the last time.”

According to the arrest report, Gomez was driving a blue 2019 BMW westbound on Southwest Seventh Street at a high rate of speed when she struck the victim near Southwest 21st Avenue, at around 1:15 a.m. on Friday.

A Miami Police officer witnessed the impact and attempted to stop Gomez, who continued driving until the suspect was forced to stop by traffic at Beacom Boulevard.

The officer approached the vehicle and noted a strong smell of alcohol on Gomez’s breath and observed that her eyes were bloodshot and watery, the report states.

According to the report, the front end of her vehicle showed heavy damage, and investigators noted a chunk of the victim’s hair embedded in the windshield, with additional hair found on the front passenger headrest.

Kipnis was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami Fire Rescue.

During the investigation, Gomez allegedly refused to complete most field sobriety exercises and requested a lawyer.

At one point, she reportedly told officers, “It was just a homeless person that I hit, and it is just an accident.”

Authorities obtained a warrant for a blood draw, which was conducted twice by Miami Fire Rescue.

Officers also reported fresh vomit inside the vehicle and noted that Gomez resisted entering the rescue truck for the blood draw, requiring officers to physically assist her, the report states.

Gomez was placed under arrest and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where she remains behind bars. As of Friday evening, she has yet to appear before a judge.

