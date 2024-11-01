NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A father is providing an update on his son’s condition after the toddler was left injured when he accidentally shot himself with a flare gun in Northwest Miami-Dade.

As of Friday afternoon, 2-year-old Justin remains in the hospital after suffering injuries to his finger and burns to his chest.

Justin’s father, Lazaro Perez Hernandez, said the child was OK and he recalled the moment he heard the flare gun.

“In the moment, I was very scared, but thank God nothing was serious, and thank God the child is fine and that’s what’s important,” Perez Hernandez said.

The incident happened on Thursday at Northwest 32nd Avenue near 103 Street.

Once Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and located the child, he was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The flare gun’s loud shot was captured on a neighbor’s Ring camera.

According to Justin’s grandfather, Raul, the child was in the backyard with his father cleaning the family’s boat before the incident occurred. The 2-year-old got a hold of the flare gun that was part of the boat’s safety kit before accidentally setting it off.

“I don’t know what moment it happened,” Perez Hernandez said. “He opened a cabinet, he went inside of it and I felt something, I turned around and saw everything.”

On Friday. the Florida Department of Children and Families arrived at home, where they visited for about 20 minutes.

Although he son is OK, Perez-Hernandez is cautioning other parents to keep an eye on their children.

“Be very careful, be very careful with that kind of thing and keep it away from them,” he said.

Perez Hernandez will not face any charges and the Miami-Dade Police said the incident was deemed an accident and there was no negligence. They added that because the flare gun is considered an incendiary device, the criteria for storing a firearm do not apply.

Justin’s family told 7News that he is expected to be released from the hospital either Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.