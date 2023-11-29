MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A father is seeking answers after, he said, his 9-year-old daughter became sick after consuming candy infused with THC at her school in Miami Gardens.

Chaunic Symonette said the incident occurred on Tuesday at Bunche Park Elementary School.

“Six hundred milligrams of THC. Absolutely it was a lot,” he said.

Symonette told 7News that his daughter and two other classmates ate the substance.

“She was not stable. I’m asking her certain questions, she don’t know her birthday, she’s not aware, doesn’t know where she’s at,” he said. “She was standing up, she was real woozy. Very fatigued, shaky, jittery. Pretty much just not in her right state of mind.”

After picking up his daughter from school, Symonette said he was told a fifth-grade student handed out the THC-infused candy.

“She had the candy, and she said that all the kids were sick, that the candy was making them feel sick,” Symonette said. “So I just sat down and was like, ‘Hey, let me look at the candy wrapper’ and see what kind of candy it was, and that’s when I found out what kind of candy it was.”

Acting quickly, he rushed his daughter to the hospital, where she tested positive for marijuana in her system.

Symonette said he promptly notified the school of the incident.

“Notified the school what was going on. They were pretty shocked,” he said.

Although it remains unclear how the student possessing the candy got a hold of it, Symonette is determined to take legal action.

“I’m planning on filing legal actions against the school board. Right now, I’m trying to gather as much information as I can gather,” he said.

7News reached out to Miami-Dade County Public Schools for comment and is awaiting a response.

