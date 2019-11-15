Father of Virginia Key hero arrives in U.S.

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The father of 17-year-old Virginia Key hero Cristian Burgos has arrived in the U.S. on a humanitarian visa, Friday.

Misel Burgos Zamora was granted the visa by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement so that he could say goodbye to his son, who died of drowning days after saving a 25-year-old mother and her 9-year-old son at Historic Virginia Key Beach on Sept. 30.

Zamora, who lives in Nicaragua, had been denied a tourist visa due to his criminal background.

