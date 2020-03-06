Father of teen killed in SW Miami-Dade DUI crash appears in court as suspect bonds out

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The father of a 17-year-old boy who, police said, was killed in a car crash in Southwest Miami-Dade addressed the tragic loss in a courtroom hours before the driver, who is accused of driving under the influence, bonded out of jail.

7News cameras captured the family of the suspect, 18-year-old Christopher Mejias, aggressively shoved, cursed and threw racial slurs to reporters outside of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center shortly after he was released, at around 5:30 p.m., Friday.

Miami-Dade Police officers arrested Mejias for allegedly driving the influence, crashing into a tree and killing a passenger inside his car, Nov. 11.

Officials identified the victim as 17-year-old Alex Carreras Jr.

The victim’s father, also called Alex Carreras, said he remembers his son as a vibrant young man who had so much to give to this world.

Speaking with 7News outside the courtroom, Friday morning, the grieving parent said the teen played football at Somerset Academy Silver Palms and kept his grades well above average.

“Great future, had a scholarship to play football, 4.2 GPA,” he said.

But last November, Carreras said, that was all ripped away.

According to investigators, the victim was riding inside the 2018 Ford Mustang that Mejias crashed into a tree along the 10400 block of Southwest 162nd Avenue.

The younger Carreras was transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center, where he died the next day.

Another teenage passenger in the vehicle suffered a wrist injury.

Police said the driver of the Mustang was 18-year-old Christopher Mejias. They said he had a blood alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit.

An officer who responded to the scene also appeared in court Friday.

“An hour and 45 minutes after this crash, it was still twice the legal limit,” he said. “Five and half hours later, he was still above an .08.”

Mejias stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer but remained silent.

The judge asked Alex’s father what he would like for her to do.

“We don’t know what punishment is the right punishment for this case. Ours is life,” said Carreras.

The teen’s family asked for house arrest and a higher bond. Glazer ultimately decided what she felt was appropriate in this case.

“There’s no amount of money I can set on this bond that can help you, make you feel better, and I’m sorry,” she said.

Glazer ended up setting Mejias’ total bond at $75,000.

While nothing will bring back his son, Carreras said, he hopes for a quick trial and to make sure justice is served.

“Nobody else has to go through what I go through,” he said as he fought back tears.

Mejias faces a DUI manslaughter charge.

Once he is released on bond, he will have to surrender his driver’s license.

