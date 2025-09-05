MIAMI (WSVN) - The father of a teenager fatally stabbed inside a Brickell condo is expected to speak publicly once he is released from jail.

Jon Ferrell was taken into custody for violating a restraining order after allegedly contacting his other children following the June killing of his 17-year-old son, Dominic, at the Icon Residences.

Court records show Dominic’s mother filed the restraining order in May, barring Ferrell from contacting her or their children.

Investigators said Dominic was visiting his father against his mother’s wishes when a stranger randomly stabbed him to death in his sleep.

Ferrell’s comments will mark the first time he speaks publicly since his son’s death.

