MIAMI (WSVN) - The father of a teen who was fatally stabbed inside a Brickell high-rise nearly three months ago has been arrested in violation of a domestic violence restraining order.

Jon Ferrell, 50, is accused of contacting his other children after 17-year-old son Dominic was murder inside the Icon Residences condominium.

According to court documents, Dominic was visiting his father against his mother’s wishes at the time of his death.

By then, a judge had granted the teen’s mother a temporary restraining, forbidding Ferrell from contacting her or their children.

Ferrell is behind bars facing seven counts of violating the order.

