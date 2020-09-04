Father of NW Miami-Dade girl who went missing accused of abduction

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida father is behind bars and facing some chilling charges after, police said, he abducted his daughter.

Thirty-one-year-old Jimmy Vela appeared in bond court Friday morning.

Investigators said the suspect took his daughter, 12-year-old Anastasia Vela-Fernandez, in Northwest Miami-Dade and had been on the run.

Officials said Vela-Fernandez went missing last week after several disappearances.

Her father is being held without bond.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.