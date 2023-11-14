NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Edward Taylor, the father of abuse victim Edward Ware, has called for a news conference to shed light on a tragic incident that claimed his son’s life and although three people have been charged in this incident, Taylor said it isn’t enough.

The event started on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at 1370 NE 138th Street, North Miami, where Taylor’s attorney announced that he is going to sue the caregivers and the company that hired them.

Ware, an autistic adult reliant on Care Assist Home Care Inc. for support at the Family Tree Concept group home, tragically lost his life on December 21, 2021.

Surveillance footage captured the horrifying moment when three caregivers physically restrained Ware, leading to his suffocation and death.

Taylor entrusted Care Assist Home Care Inc. with his son’s well-being, expecting safe living conditions and proper care for his medical and behavioral needs. Instead, the unimaginable occurred.

Driven by the need for justice and to bring attention to the vulnerability of individuals in group homes, Taylor addressed the media during the news conference.

“At the time of his murder, I was on speakerphone, talking to my son,” he said. “The last memory I have of him is hearing the caretakers wrestle him to the floor and hearing take his last breath.

The Haggard Law Firm, represented by lawyers Michael Haggard and Kimberly Wald, has filed a lawsuit in pursuit of justice for this wrongful death case.

“He trusted them to provide staffing to protect his son, to keep his son safe,” said Wald, “and instead they killed his son.”

WSVN has contacted the attorney for the staffing company named in the lawsuit for comment but has not responded.

