SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The father of Miami native and former Ultimate Fighting Championship star Jorge Masvidal has been charged with second-degree attempted murder following a shooting that took place inside the fighter’s Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Jorge Masvidal Fernandez, 67, was booked Thursday evening and issued a $10,000 bond.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the incident along the 5800 block of Southwest 118th Avenue near 56th Street, just after 3 p.m., Thursday.

“The alleged shooter in this case also stated, along with the victim, that they were in a heated discussion that turned into an argument, and the argument escalated to the point where the shooter shot the victim in this case,” said MDPD detective Chris Thomas.

When paramedics showed up, investigators said, they found a man who had been shot at least two times, along with Fernandez.

Investigators said the victim was shot in the upper extremity, possibly in the arm, and was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

While the property is registered to Masvidal, police said, he was not involved in the incident.

Police have not released the name of the victim, as they continue to investigate.

