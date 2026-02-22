MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is in mourning after the loss of a father of six in a shooting on the sidewalk of a Miami Gardens home.

Guerla Hubbart talked to 7News on Saturday about the shooting that claimed the life of her husband Gabriel.

“Gabriel Floyd Hubbart, a man of God. He’s not supposed to be dead,” she said.

“In the mighty name of Jesus,” said Gabriel in a video. “We thank you for your spirit, your spirit of peace.”

Surveillance video captured Friday’s shooting of Gabriel in front of his home near the 3500 block of Northwest 24th Street.

Shocked neighbors screamed and ran for safety seconds after the deadly shooting.

“I saw a big van driving west, into 37th Avenue, and my neighbor laid on the floor,” said Adrian Victoria, a neighbor of the Hubbarts.

“This is surreal,” said Guerla. “My husband was a good person.”

“Really nice guy, really kind guy,” said Victoria.

Guerla described the deadly encounter at their door.

“Someone knocked on our door, and I rushed to the door and saw him laid out,” she said. “He was a son, a great husband, beautiful soul.”

An investigation is ongoing as detectives search for those involved.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

