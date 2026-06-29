NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A father is in mourning after he learned that his daughter had been found dead by officials on Saturday.

Surveillance video captured the last known video of 31-year-old Keisha Nicole Jones at Scarlett’s Cabaret in Hallandale Beach.

Jones’s father, Richard Furlow, spoke with 7News on Saturday evening.

“She just got a relationship with her boyfriend recently, and she was starting a new life going to church, and kids go through things when they’re young,” he said. “And then I felt that she was really trying to turn her life around. I’ve gotten so sick to the point where I’ve been having stiffness in my heart, my stomach, so I just try to keep it out of my mind, cause that’s the only way I can survive.”

Furlow told 7News that he learned of his daughter’s passing from officials on Saturday morning.

The North Miami Beach Police Department released a missing person’s post containing her whereabouts at the time.

Jones was last seen on June 26 around 6:00 a.m. at Deans Gold located at 2355 NE 163 ST North Miami Beach.

According to officials, she left the establishment in a rideshare and possibly went to Scarlett’s Cabaret located at 2920 SW 30th Ave in Hallandale Beach.

Furlow also said that he has been told little from the North Miami Beach Police Department, but said that the FBI is handling the investigation.

Jones’ family has created a GoFundMe to help them cover their travel costs from Detroit to Miami and to support their search for her. To donate, click here.

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