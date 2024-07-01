SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - As police continue their search for a 3-year-old girl who was reported missing in South Miami, her father confirmed the child was taken by her own mother.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Shea Eminhizer was last seen Monday off of Southwest 78th Terrace.

“South Miami P.D. is requesting a [‘be on the lookout’] reference a Florida Missing Child Alert,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions. “She’s 3 feet tall, 40 pounds, has blond hair and brown eyes.”

Officers said the toddler is with 41-year-old Christine Betancourt.

“BOLO for a 3-year-old and a white Latin female,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions. “She’s 5-[foot]-5, black hair and brown eyes.”

Neighbors who did not want to go on camera said Betancourt is the little girl’s mother, and her father lives along Southwest 78th Street.

Police said the pair could be driving around in a gray 2021 Volvo XC 90 with very dark window tints and the Florida tag IEX419. The SUV also has a very dark window tint.

“The subject should be considered armed and dangerous,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

Officials urge anyone who spots the pair to refrain from approaching them and instead contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774), South Miami Police at 305-663-6301 or 911.

