MIAMI (WSVN) - A father of two who came under fire when a brawl escalated into gun violence at a bowling alley in downtown Miami is opening up and sharing his story as continues his recovery and figures out his next legal steps against the business.

Rashawn Noel spoke exclusively to 7News on Wednesday from his hospital bed at Jackson Memorial Hospital after having recently emerged from a coma.

When asked what went through his mind when he was shot earlier this month, the victim said his mind immediately went to his little boy and girl and the possibility that he might never see them again.

“‘Please don’t let this happen to me. I wanna get home to my kids,'” he said. “That’s all I was thinking about, my kids.”

According to City of Miami Police, Noel was injured outside of the Lucky Strike at Miami Worldcenter, located at 199 NE 7th St., on the night of April 6.

[I thought], ‘Please, please get me to a hospital. Please don’t let me go out. Please don’t let me go out,'” he said.

A bullet ripped through Noel’s body moments after, he said, he ran from inside the business to try to get away from a brawl that had broken out.

“Chairs were flying all over the place. Bowling balls were flying all over the place,” he said.

Noel made it clear he was not involved in the altercation that triggered the brawl.

“I was not involved in no fight, no nothing,” he said.

The fight spilled outside, steps from the Kaseya Center. Moments later, shots rang out.

“I got shot in my back, and it exited out of my stomach,” he said.

Cellphone video of the aftermath of the melee captured screams and threats.

“I swear to God, I’m gonna kill you when I see you!” someone is heard saying.

“A whole bunch of gunfire was going off, going off,” said Noel. “I felt the wind to go through my body.”

The video also captured Noel wounded on the ground as cars zoomed off.

He said he tried going back in for help, but he was kicked out by security despite telling employees he was shot.

“I felt like I wasn’t going to make it,” said Noel

7News cameras rolled as paramedics took Noel away.

“I got shot in the back, and it came out of- it exploded out of my stomach,” he said.

The 28-year-old victim said he’s not sure if or when he’ll get out of the hospital.

His attorney, Judd Rosen, also spoke with 7News on Wednesday.

“His internal organs are destroyed,” he said.

Rosen said he’s legally going after Lucky Strike.

“Where was the security? What was anyone doing to stop the fight?” he said.

The attorney pointed out that what happened April 6 was not an isolated incident.

“There had been another fight with bowling balls flying,” he said. “I want this bowling alley to be a safe place for me to have my kids’ birthday party. I don’t wanna have to come here with a bulletproof vest.”

As for Noel, he just wants to be able to take his children anywhere again.

A spokesperson for Lucky Strike did not immediately respond to 7News’ email seeking comment.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday night. Miami Police said they’ll provide an update on their investigation soon.

