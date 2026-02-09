MIAMI (WSVN) - The father of a 10-year-old child who was fatally shot at their nail salon in 2013 broke down in tears on the stand while recounting the tragedy in front of the defendant, as the penalty phase in the trial began.

Inside the courtroom Monday, Hai Nam Vu wiped away tears as he was forced to relive the shooting.

“I can’t explain to you how much the pain,” said Vu.

Surveillance video captured the shooting inside the North Miami salon. On that November night, police said, defendant Anthawn Ragan Jr. and another man went into Hong Kong Nails and demanded money from the register and from customers at gunpoint.

Ragan watched the tearful testimony on Monday. The defendant, who faces the death penalty for his crime spree, pleaded guilty to the charges late last month.

Vu retold the story that led to the death of his beloved son, Aaron.

“[The defendant] went straight to me, searched my table in the front. He said ‘Give me the money,'” said Vu.

The father explained how Ragan wouldn’t leave his business.

“He got upset [because], I guess, the money wasn’t as much as he thought, and he hit me with the butt of his gun, he hit me in the head” said Vu.

When prosecutors asked if Ragan left after hitting him, Vu said that things instead escalated.

“No, he did not. He shot me,” said Vu.

According to police, one of the bullets struck and killed the child, and the other bullet struck Vu in the shoulder. He survived.

During the Monday testimony, tense 911 calls were played capturing the triggering moments in the aftermath of the shooting. As the calls played, the mother was seen crying uncontrollably as she walked out of the courtroom, devastated.

After he got off the stand, Vu found strength through faith to face Ragan and forgive him.

“I forgive you. I know that’s what my son would have want me to do,” he said.

Last month, Ragan waived his right to a jury trial and chose to have a judge decide his fate. He is already serving a life sentence for killing a 21-year-old in 2013.

Prosecutors hope the judge rules in favor of the death penalty.

“He has crushed the minds and souls of scores of people. The evidence will show that the death sentence should be imposed,” said Assistant State Attorney Scott Warfman.

Court will resume on Tuesday for the rest of the penalty phase.

