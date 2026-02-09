MIAMI (WSVN) - The father of a 10-year-old child who was fatally shot at their nail salon in 2013 broke down in tears on the stand as he recounted the tragedy in front of the defendant as he began his penalty phase.

Inside the courtroom, Hai Nam Vu wiped away tears as he was forced to relive the shooting.

“I can’t explain to you how much the pain,” said Vu.

Surveillance video captured the shooting inside the North Miami salon. That November 2013 day, police said, and defendant Anthawn Ragan Jr., another man, went into Hong Kong Nails, pointing their weapons and demanding money from the register and from customers.

Ragan watched the tearful testimony on Monday as he faced the death penalty for his crime spree in North Miami. He pleaded guilty to the charges late last month.

Vu retold the story that led to the death of his beloved son, Aaron.

“He went straight to me, searched my table in the front. He said ‘Give me the money,” said Vu.

The father explained how Ragan Jr. wouldn’t leave his business.

“He got upset [because] I guess the money wasn’t as much as he thought, and he hit me with the butt of his gun,” said Vu.

When prosecutors asked if Ragan left after hitting the father, he said that things instead escalated.

“No, he did not. He shot me,” said Vu.

According to police, one of the bullets struck and killed the child, and the other bullet struck Vu in the shoulder. He survived.

During the Monday testimony, tense 911 calls were played showing the triggering moments in the aftermath of the shooting. As the calls played, the mother was seen crying uncontrollably as she walked out of the courtroom, devastated.

Last month, Ragan waived his right to a jury trial and chose to have a judge decide his fate. He is already serving a life sentence for killing a 21-year-old in 2013.

Prosecutors hope the judge rules in favor of the death penalty.

“The evidence will show that the death sentence should be imposed,” said a prosecutor.

The court will resume on Tuesday for the rest of the penalty phase.

