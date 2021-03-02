Father hospitalized after shooting outside Hooters restaurant in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A father of two is fighting for his life at Jackson Memorial Hospital after getting shot outside of a Hooters restaurant over the weekend.

His 8-year-old daughter was nearly killed as a bullet missed her by millimeters, but she and her family, including her mother, are praying that her father makes a full recovery.

“You have no heart. How can you aim at a kid? How can you aim at a human being because of an argument or whatever happened?” said Aileen Campbell, the victim’s wife.

Darren Campbell is fighting for his life in the hospital, critically injured after being shot multiple times, police said, outside a Miami Hooters on Saturday night.

“We’re hoping that Darren makes it out and that he lives. He has two beautiful daughters. He has a family that loves him, and this person has no heart,” Aileen said.

Campbell was out to dinner with his 8-year-old daughter when he was gunned down, according to officials, by a woman named Quanesha Lewis.

“Miss Lewis, you were arrested for one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of child abuse,” said Judge Mindy Glazer.

Lewis stood in front of a judge Tuesday after police said she initially fled to Tampa and then a day later returned to speak to detectives.

It all started, according to police, inside the Hooters on Coral Way near 33rd Avenue. There was some sort of altercation between Campbell, Lewis and the rest of her family.

Lewis told detectives that Campbell initially came to their table and asked if they drove certain vehicles. That’s when she says Campbell told them to “tip your waitress or I’m going to slash all four of your tires.”

When Lewis went to move their cars, she claims, “the victim began to make threats towards them, charged at them, and proceeded by reaching with his right hand in his pocket…”

She went on to say that “she was in fear for her life and that was why she shot the victim.”

“I don’t know him, I don’t know what made him mess with us or come and say something to us. I felt this dude, I thought he knew the waitress when he came, and I’m still clueless of why he came bothering us still to this day,” said the defendant’s brother, Rashar Lewis.

But witnesses told officers that Campbell shouted, “Stop! Get away from me, I don’t want to fight.”

Detectives stated in an arrest report, “based on the video footage from Hooters, it appears that the victim was attempting to leave, seen walking away holding hands with his daughter. At no point in the video do you see the defendant attempting to retreat, call the police, or walk away…”

“My daughter could’ve been killed on Saturday, and I pray that you don’t let this individual out when the world could have a heart. To shoot at a father and a little girl walking out, I don’t care what went on verbally. How dare they do that to my family?” Aileen said.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.