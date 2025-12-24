NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A father is left frustrated and finding a way to save Christmas after a delivery driver appears to steal a package from his apartment’s lobby.

Surveillance video provided by Fernando Bantos, a resident at the apartment building in Northeast Miami-Dade, shows the subject walking through the lobby before picking up a nearby package and walking out.

Another camera showed the same individual exiting his vehicle that was parked right outside and walking through the entrance of the condo just before 5:00 a.m., Tuesday.

In that footage, a second person was also seen exiting the same vehicle, accompanying the other individual while carrying a large, square package wrapped in white wrapping paper.

Bantos believes those two individuals are responsible for stealing his package since he had received confirmation his order had been delivered just hours before.

After a few minutes, the duo are seen leaving the condo and driving away.

Bantos told 7News the worst part of the theft was package had a toy that was intended to be a Christmas gift from Santa for his young son.

“It was actually Santa’s gift for my son that he’s not gonna get, unfortunately. It’s frustrating and we actually don’t know what we’re gonna do. It’s not something we can go across the street and buy from Walmart or Target; it came from China, it was not even that expensive but the frustration is really horrible that Santa is not gonna bring whatever he chose,” said Bantos.

He said he and his wife are now scrambling to find another gift to save Christmas for his son.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.