SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers rushed to a South Miami-Dade neighborhood after a man fatally shot his father following a dispute.

Law enforcement was at the scene near 161st Court and 297th Terrace just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to a Miami-Dade Police Information Officer, when authorities arrived at the scene, they discovered a man with gunshot wounds.

7News video showed law enforcement officers holding a gun as they marked it as evidence.

According to preliminary reports from police, a woman and a man, identified as 46-year-old Kirsten Williams, were engaged in a heated altercation.

As the argument escalated, the man’s 23-year-old son stepped in.

“The dispute between the victim and the mother, in which the son attempted to intervene,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Andre Martin. “Once the son intervened, shots were fired. The 23-year-old son here on scene called 911.”

Once first responders arrived, Williams was rushed to the Jackson South Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Residents in the area were shaken by the sound of approximately 10 shots. One eyewitness, who was with friends in his backyard, described the alarming moment.

“We heard about like 10 shots go off,” he said. “We ran inside, saw a little bit of smoke going up in the air, and in about 10 minutes, the cops were here.”

Another resident was heartbroken upon hearing the news.

“It’s tougher now, especially when it’s right next to the holiday season,” said one neighbor.

The investigation is ongoing as officials work to piece together the events leading up to the fatal incident.

“Our investigators are still working to piece together the exact history of all these people who were involved, but the 23-year-old son and the mother have been transported to Miami-Dade Police headquarters where they’re going to be interviewed by investigators,” said Martin.

MDPD told 7News that the son was interviewed and was released pending a review of the case by the State Attorney’s Office.

7News cameras captured the son leaving from the home.

It remains unclear if any charges will be filed.

Police have not released the son’s name and said that State Attorney’s Office could find that was a victim in the case and acted in self-defense.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

