MIAMI (WSVN) - A father and business owner faced an accused gunman in a Miami courtroom for the second day of the man’s murder trial.

Ham Nam Vu survived the shooting that occurred during a robbery of his nail salon in North Miami, but his son was fatally shot.

Vu appeared in front of 30-year-old Anthawn Ragan Jr. who is accused of going on a month-long crime spree that would claim the life of a 21-year-old Luis Perez and 10-year-old Aaron Vu, more than a decade ago.

The trial, however, centers on the killing of Perez. At this time, no trial date has been selected for Vu’s death.

“There was a robbery and a shooting at your store. Is that right?” asked a prosecutor.

“Yes,” said Vu.

The terrifying encounter inside the North Miami nail salon was captured by surveillance cameras

“On about November 22, 2013?” said the prosecutor.

“Yes, sir,” said Vu.

Prosecutors said days before the nail salon burglary, Ragan and a buddy killed Perez.

According to investigators, on Nov. 1, 2013, Ragan and a buddy were looking for drugs when they encountered a man at a North Miami motel.

On Monday, the second shooter was supposed to be the main witness, but despite taking a plea agreement in 2020, he refused to testify.

“I don’t, I don’t even, I never even asked to testify,” said Terry Leahy. “I don’t want to be here.”

Tuesday, the testimony continued with a lineup of investigators who investigated the case.

If convicted in the murder of Perez, Ragan could face the death penalty.

Closing statements ended on Tuesday afternoon.

The jury is set to return Wednesday to begin deliberations.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.