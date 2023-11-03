SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took a man into custody in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood accused of killing his adult son, triggering an investigation into the family tragedy.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting at a house in the area of Southwest 84th Avenue and 107th Street, at around 2 p.m., Friday.

“I heard a bunch of ambulances and police cars coming down the street,” said area resident Jaime Stramondo.

Investigators said they arrived to find the victim, who was in his 20s, by the door of the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Preliminary information is leading detectives to believe that this may be a domestic-related murder,” said MDPD Detective Andre Martin.

“Speechless. It’s the way I could put it, just to hear about it,” said area resident Jacob Billings.

“It’s devastating, it’s heartbreaking for everybody, it’s scary,” said Stramondo.

The victim’s father was detained. He was seen hunched over and handcuffed in the back of a police cruiser before he was taken away to be questioned by detectives.

Police said the father was also the person who called 911.

Detectives kept the area blocked off all day and into the night as they investigated the shooting.

It’s unclear whether or not officers have responded to this home in the past.

“Our detectives, our officers would like to stress to the community that domestic violence is a very real issue, and anyone who is suffering in a romantic or domestic situation that has become violent, or they believe is going to become violent, we urge them to reach out to resources,” said Martin. “Reach out to our department, reach out to our civilian resources to find assistance, because domestic violence too often becomes deadly.”

People in the neighborhood said the family is new to the area.

“It’s pretty scary for something like this to be happening. It’s a very quiet street, quiet neighborhood,” said Stramondo.

As of Friday night, detectives have not released any information about led to the deadly shooting.

