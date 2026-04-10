NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 39-year-old man was arrested Thursday and charged with lewd and lascivious conduct involving a child under 16.

John Jairo Mendez was taken into custody on April 9 following an investigation into an incident involving his 13-year-old biological daughter. According to authorities, the conduct occurred on April 6 in Miami.

Police report that Mendez sent a text message to the victim requesting a photograph. After she provided a fully clothed image, Mendez allegedly asked her to send the “sexiest photograph” of herself and instructed her not to tell her younger sister.

Following his arrest, Mendez reportedly confessed to the allegation. He was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Detention Center and is being held on $7,500 bond and has been ordered to stay away from the victim.

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