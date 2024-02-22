NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A father was arrested after, police said, he fatally shot his son during an argument in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Sixty-eight-year-old Michael Tyndale was charged with second-degree murder.

Miami-Dade Police and fire rescue units responded to a domestic dispute along the 19000 block of West Lake Drive in Northwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday afternoon.

According to the arrest report, the family was inside the home when Tyndale and his son started arguing. Tyndale, armed with a gun, then followed his son to the kitchen, where he fired a single shot at his son’s head.

Immediately after being shot, Tyndale’s son, identified as 44-year-old Markian Tyndale, fell to the ground but was able to dial 911, letting police know that his father shot him and that he was dying.

Paramedics airlifted Markian to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Tyndale, according to the arrest report, also called 911 following the shooting. He remained on the scene and was taken into custody by MDPD. He was then transported to the MDPD Homicide Bureau, where he invoked his right to an attorney.

His wife was also detained. Tyndale’s wife, who witnessed the shooting, provided investigators with a sworn statement that he fatally shot their son.

Tyndale was arrested and was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

It remains unclear what the argument was about.

Tyndale is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

