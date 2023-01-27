HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A father in Homestead has been arrested for allegedly making a dangerous mistake.

According to Homestead Police, 39-year-old Reginald McCoy dropped off his 6-year-old son at Keys Gate Charter School, Thursday morning.

Investigators said the school’s staff found an unloaded gun inside the kindergarten student’s backpack.

McCoy told police he put the weapon in the bag for an unspecified reason and forgot to remove it when he drove the child to school.

No one was hurt.

McCoy faces a charge of child neglect, a third-degree felony.

