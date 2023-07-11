MIAMI (WSVN) - Ahmed Subni Wadi, 49, and his son Ramzi Ahmed Wadi, 21, both residents of Miami, have been formally charged in federal court with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and dealing firearms without a license.

The indictment, along with the underlying criminal complaint affidavit, reveals that in November 2022, Ahmed Wadi allegedly sold a firearm with an obliterated serial number and multiple grams of oxycodone to an individual in the parking lot of a mall. During the transaction, Ahmed Wadi’s bodyguard, acting as his protector, informed the purchaser of his armed presence.

According to the charging documents, on April 7, Ahmed Wadi sold two semi-automatic firearms and multiple grams of oxycodone laced with fentanyl to an individual at the business where both defendants were employed. During this encounter, Ahmed Wadi offered to sell the buyer a machine gun and a silencer. Later that month, Ramzi Wadi allegedly completed the sale on behalf of his father, providing the buyer with a machine gun, silencer, and additional grams of oxycodone laced with fentanyl. The indictment alleges that Ramzi Wadi was armed with a firearm during this transaction.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the defendants’ business and residence on June 6. During the operation, over 30 firearms, suspected cocaine, marijuana, and pill bottles containing suspected oxycodone laced with fentanyl were reportedly seized.

If convicted on all charges, the defendants could face a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. The final sentence will be determined by a federal district court judge, taking into consideration the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other relevant factors.

The announcement of the indictment was made by U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe for the Southern District of Florida, Special Agent in Charge Christopher A. Robinson of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Miami Field Division, and Interim Special Agent in Charge Eli Lawson of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

The case was investigated by the ATF Miami Field Office and the FDLE. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stefan Diaz Espinosa is leading the prosecution, while Assistant U.S. Attorney Jorge Delgado is handling the asset forfeiture aspect.

Last year, Ramzi Ahmed Wadi and Ahmed Wadi both were charged with resisting arrest and aggravated battery.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.