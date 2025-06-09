SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A father who was involved in a tense standoff in Southwest Miami-Dade after, police said, he hurt his three young sons faced a judge.

Brice Martinez appeared in bond court Sunday afternoon. The 33-year-old was charged with child abuse and was denied bond.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the suspect barricaded himself in an apartment near Southwest 122nd Avenue and 20th Terrace, Saturday afternoon.

Martinez is accused of slamming his 5-year-old son against a wall, causing a brain injury.

Deputies said he also threw his 2-year-old child onto the floor and punched his 8-year-old in the face when he tried to protect his younger siblings.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.