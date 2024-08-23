MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal wrong-way crash occurred early Friday morning on State Road 826, resulting in the death of one driver and serious injuries to another.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the incident occurred at approximately 2:39 a.m. when a white Hyundai sedan traveled south in the northbound lanes of SR-826, near Northwest 154th Street. The Hyundai collided head-on with a silver Toyota sedan that was traveling north.

The female driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota, also an adult female, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center.

As a result of the crash, the northbound lanes of SR-826 are currently closed, with traffic being diverted onto Northwest 154th Street.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

