NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have shut down part of the 79th Street Causeway in North Bay Village following a fatal traffic crash, Friday night.

According to North Bay Village Police, first responders, including Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, were dispatched to the scene of a traffic crash on the causeway at the intersection of Adventure Avenue just before 8 p.m.

North Bay Village Police have confirmed there was a fatality as a result of the crash.

Additional details surrounding the circumstances of the crash remain unclear.

But a family member of the elderly victim tells 7News he was crossing the street heading to his granddaughter’s birthday when he was fatally struck by a car.

A witness on the causeway describe what he saw.

“I just saw the body fly away. He was running to get to the other side but all the [traffic] lights were green. It happened so fast. He was like on a scooter or bike– when you see this and you don’t believe what happened right in front of your eyes. I had never seen anything like that before,” said a male witness.

7News cameras were rolling when the Medical Examiner’s Office arrived on scene to remove the deceased body.

Moments before, a group of people appeared to gather on the grass to speak to investigators. It’s unclear who those people are.

As of 11 p.m., westbound lanes in the area from Harbor Island Drive to Hispaniola Avenue have been closed as the investigation continues. Eastbound lanes have reopened.

