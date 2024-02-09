MIAMI (WSVN) - A ShotSpotter alert notified police about a shooting in a Miami neighborhood, leaving one person dead.

The City of Miami Police reportedly arrived at the scene, along Northwest 15th Avenue and 70th Street, and found a deceased body in the area.

7Skyforce was over the scene around 6:30 a.m. Friday, where a large police presence surrounded a perimeter. From live video footage, the crime scene appeared to have several evidence markers on the street. Bullet casing markers also appeared in front of a business near a pool of blood, where the body was found.

Detectives set up a mobile command post as their investigation unfolded. The entire block was taped off as authorities searched the area.

Investigators were seen focusing on an apartment complex across the street from where the body was found. A car appeared to have been shot at from the above while police searched around an outdoor table normally used for poker or dominoes. Bullet casing markers also appeared behind a set of stairs, in front of a door, at the property.

As a result of this incident, traffic onto 15th Avenue is blocked and residents inside a nearby apartment complex may not be able to leave their residence as police unfold what went on at this crime scene.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

