NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal shooting has prompted a significant police presence, closing off a street in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police officers were on the scene at Northwest 27th Avenue near 119th Street canvassing the area and inspecting a white vehicle on the road.

Live video footage displayed the vehicle, which was visibly riddled with bullet holes, parked in front of Club LEXX. Police said several people got into a heated dispute inside of the club which continued outside in the parking.

The shooting allegedly occurred on Northwest 27th Avenue near 119th Street after, officials said, someone shot at the car, leading the driver to flee the scene.

According to Miami-Dade Police officials, a female passenger in the back seat was shot multiple times. The white vehicles came to a stop at Northwest 103rd Street and 27th Avenue, where the woman tragically succumbed to her injuries.

As investigations continue, Northwest 27th Avenue has been temporarily closed in both directions just north of Northwest 103rd Street, with northbound closures at Northwest 119th Street.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

