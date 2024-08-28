OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a fatal accident involving a scooter that occurred at the intersection of Northwest 27th Street and Ali Baba Avenue in Opa-locka.

The incident prompted a significant police response, blocking the intersection as authorities conducted their investigation.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed a red jeep that appeared to be involved in the collision and a body covered with a tarp as police investigated the area.

The front of the jeep is completely torn off and the grill is scattered all across the roadway. The scooter also appears to be wedged underneath the vehicle.

The driver is still on the scene and cooperating with investigators.

The identity of the victim and the circumstances leading up to the accident have not yet been released.

Police have advised the public to avoid the area while the investigation continues. Opa-locka Police has been contacted for more information.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.