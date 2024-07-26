Miami Police responded to a crash after a person was killed after being struck by a car while on their scooter.

On Friday morning, authorities blocked off Flagler Street between Northwest 35th Avenue and Northwest 37th Avenue in both directions as they investigated the incident.

TRAFFIC ALERT: please avoid the area along NW 35 – 37 Ave on Flagler St due to a traffic crash investigation involving a motorcyclist. Please seek alternative route until further notice. KD. pic.twitter.com/43qT8EF0Ym — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 26, 2024

According to 7News’ Steven Gray, this crash appears to be fatal.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed several police vehicles on the scene along with a downed scooter surrounded by medical waste and a white, damaged car that remained at the crash site.

Miami Police Department has been contacted for more details on this incident.

