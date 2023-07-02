NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly multi-vehicle overnight crash on Interstate 95 in Northeast Miami-Dade caused lanes to shut down for hours.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the rollover wreck along the northbound lanes of the highway near Ives Dairy Road, just after 4 a.m., Sunday.

Troopers closed all northbound lanes near Ives Dairy Road and Miami Gardens Drive while they investigated. The highway has since reopened to traffic.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that the crash was fatal but have not provided further details about the number of victims involved or their conditions, as they continue to investigate.