MIAMI (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle collision in Miami on Monday night claimed the life of one person while they were in the hospital as police investigated the circumstances that led to the deadly crash.

Miami Police and fire rescue crews responded to the scene, located at 1200 NE 79th St., where the collision unfolded. Authorities said the incident involved five cars and a motorcycle.

According to police, one person was ejected from their vehicle. Emergency responders airlifted them to Jackson Memorial Hospital for urgent medical treatment. The victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

A second person was possibly ejected from their car during the crash, but that information has not been confirmed by police.

While the eastbound lanes on the 79th Street Causeway have since been reopened to traffic, the westbound lanes remain closed as authorities work to assess the situation and piece together the events leading up to the crash.

Officials said several individuals who attempted to flee on foot after the collision were detained for questioning.

