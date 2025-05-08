(WSVN) - A fatal accident involving a motorcyclist has led to an estimated 10-mile traffic jam on Interstate 95 Thursday morning.

The accident reportedly happened around 5 a.m., and although the vehicles and victim involved has since been removed from the scene, all southbound traffic is still being forced off at 125th street with delays stretching back to Hollywood Boulevard.

The heavy congestion has brought traffic to a slow crawl causing many drivers to be stuck in the jam for nearly two hours.

In addition to that, a northbound accident has two left lanes blocked approaching 95th Street.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

