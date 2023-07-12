MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal shooting in Miami Gardens left bystanders in a state of shock and disbelief after they witnessed the deadly encounter in broad daylight. Law enforcement sources have initiated an investigation, treating the incident as a possible road rage incident.

Cellphone video obtained by 7News revealed the sequence of events leading up to Tuesday afternoon’s deadly encounter.

It began with the gunman approaching the victim, who was seen holding a skateboard, along Northwest 17th Avenue, next to the Palmetto. As the tension escalated, the situation quickly turned violent.

In the footage, a woman inside a nearby vehicle gasped in disbelief as the driver exclaimed, “They just shot him?”

The gunman, seen wearing a white T-shirt and shorts, was captured in the video holding a gun.

The gravity of the situation left onlookers stunned, as they desperately attempted to distance themselves from the scene.

“Back up! Back up!” the woman pleaded as she urged the driver to retreat.

The unidentified shooter, who held the gun he had just discharged, remained visible in the video. The video also captured a stopped white car that had a driver’s side door open.

Following the shooting, the driver was still in shock.

“He just shot that dude! He just shot that dude!” he exclaimed.

Shortly after, 7Skyforce arrived on the scene, joined by 7News cameras.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, in collaboration with the air rescue team, rushed to provide critical medical assistance. The man was airlifted to Jackson’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Miami Gardens Police confirmed that the victim had succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, Tuesday night.

Sources told 7News that when police arrived, a white car near the shooting scene was towed away and impounded.

Police apprehended someone but it was not the shooter in this incident.

As od Wednesday afternoon, no arrest has been made.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.