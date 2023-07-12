MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal shooting in Miami Gardens left bystanders in a state of shock and disbelief after they witnessed the deadly encounter in broad daylight. Law enforcement sources have initiated an investigation, and sources say they are treating the incident as a possible road rage incident.

Cellphone video obtained by 7News revealed the sequence of events leading up to Tuesday afternoon’s deadly encounter.

It began with the gunman approaching the victim, who was seen holding a skateboard, along Northwest 17th Avenue, next to the Palmetto. As the tension escalated, the situation quickly turned violent.

“They’re fighting right now,” said the driver in the car where the video was recorded.

The man and woman inside the car watched as the man holding the skateboard walked backwards toward the side of the road.

The subject, seen wearing a white T-shirt and shorts, was captured in the video holding a gun as he walked toward the victim.

The muffled pop of a gunshot seconds later was barely heard from inside the vehicle.

In the footage, a woman inside a nearby vehicle gasped in disbelief as the driver exclaimed, “They just shot that dude!”

The gravity of the situation left onlookers stunned, as they desperately attempted to distance themselves from the scene.

“Back up! Back up!” the woman pleaded as she urged the driver to retreat.

The unidentified shooter, who held the gun he had just discharged, remained visible in the video. The video also captured a stopped white car that had a driver’s side door open.

Shortly after, 7Skyforce arrived on the scene, joined by 7News cameras.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, in collaboration with the air rescue team, rushed to provide critical medical assistance. The man was airlifted to Jackson’s Ryder Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Sources told 7News that when police arrived, a white car near the shooting scene was towed away and impounded, and it’s considered evidence.

Police have not released anything other than a confirmation that the shooting was a homicide. They said they won’t be releasing any information on the victim.

Sources told 7News that police are in communication with a person who may be a suspect in this case, but this individual is not in custody.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrest has been made. Miami Gardens Police did not immediately respond to 7News’ request for more information.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

