MIAMI (WSVN) - A pedestrian was killed in Miami after a violent car accident involving three other people.

Police received a call just before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday and arrived at the scene where they found the pedestrian hit and three people trapped inside a car. They used the jaws of life to free them.

The four people were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Center, where one was pronounced dead.

No information has been released on the state of the condition of the three others involved in the wreck or details on what caused the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.