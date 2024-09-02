SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after one person died in a hit-and-run, which led to a three-car crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene in the area of 43rd Avenue and Southwest Eighth Street, Monday morning.

7News cameras captured several officers at the scene and a car that was totaled.

MDPD handed the investigation to the City of Miami because the initial crash happened in the City of Miami’s jurisdiction.

According to the City of Miami Police, the victim was a 29-year-old male and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear how many people were involved in the crash or their conditions.

Following the crash, two cars ended in a Walgreens parking lot.

Miami Police said that the third vehicle fled the scene. No description of the vehicle was provided.

The roadways in the area has been closed as police continue to investigate and the parking lot at Walgreens is partially closed down.

