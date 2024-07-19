MIAMI (WSVN) - A fatal hit-and-run accident has led to road closures on Northwest Seventh Avenue between Northwest 14th Street and Northwest 13th Street.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene after being alerted about a hit-and-run involving a crash with injuries, police say.

7Skyforce showed aerial footage of the scene where a body is covered with a tarp and a scooter further down the street.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.



Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.