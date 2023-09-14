NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers and fire rescue crews responded to a neighborhood in Northwest Miami-Dade after a person was found dead following reports of a possible electrocution.

At approximately 5:43 a.m. on Thursday, units rushed to 830 NW 73rd St. after calls were received about an electrocution in the area. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue teams were called to the scene and tragically pronounced the victim deceased on-site.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) the victim, a man in his 60s, and another employee were en route to work when a transformer malfunctioned, causing an electrical wire to detach and fatally strike the victim. The incident created a loud boom, drawing immediate attention from the community.

As a result of this incident, the power went out temporarily in the vicinity. Florida Light & Power officials were also on-site investigating the outage that has reportedly impacted 1,496 customers.

Live video footage showed the body, covered by a yellow tarp, near a cement truck lot, with water leaking from a nearby building. Police officers on the scene said there appeared to be an electrical issue in the neighborhood.

Commuters in the area are urged to avoid Northwest 73rd Street near Northwest Seventh Avenue as authorities have blocked off the street to investigate the situation.

The investigation is ongoing and more information is to be revealed.

