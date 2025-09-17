HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash has shut down all southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah.

A traffic camera captured southbound traffic at a standstill near the West Okeechobee Road, just after 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The crash took place south of the Northwest 103rd Street exit and has also led to westbound lane closures of the Gratigny Parkway.

A rescue helicopter was seen landing on the highway, though it’s unclear how many victims were injured and how many were killed.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

