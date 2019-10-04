Fatal crash shuts down portion of NW 20th St. in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a fatal crash that has shut down a roadway in Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to the head-on crash along Northwest 20th Street and Second Avenue, just before 6 a.m., Friday.

We are currently on scene investigating a possible traffic fatality of a head-on crash at NW 2 Ave & NW 20 St. NW 2-3 Ave on NW 20 St have been shut down in both directions as detectives work the scene. Please avoid area. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/1fdSzB5lvn — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 4, 2019

7SkyForce HD was above the scene where a large truck could be seen on top of a car.

Officers have shut down Northwest 20th Street between Second and Third Avenue while they investigate and work to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.