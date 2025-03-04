MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash involving a motorcyclist on the Palmetto Southbound rounding the big curve, has forced the closure of all lanes from Northwest 67th Avenue to Miami Lakes Drive.

The investigation has caused major congestion on the roadways with delays stretching back to the Golden Glades.

Traffic is being forced to exit at 67th Avenue.

Drives are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. If possible take I-75 out west, or NW 57th Ave to connect with the Gratigny Parkway.

