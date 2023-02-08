NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died following a chaotic crash on a Miami bridge.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where traffic has been backed up along the westbound and eastbound lanes of the Northeast 79th Street bridge, Wednesday.

Three cars appeared to have somehow collided with each other at around 2 p.m.

As of 4:30 p.m., the vehicles all remained on the scene. Two cars were seen crashed into each other near the bridge tender, in the westbound lanes, while the third vehicle was seen disabled on the far eastbound lane.

Rescue crews arrived at the scene and found five victims with injuries.

They were taken to Ryder Trauma Center and North Shore Medical Center in various conditions.

Just before 4:30 p.m., Miami Police confirmed that at least one person had died as a result of their injuries.

As of 4:20 p.m. the 79 Street Causeway remains closed due to a fatal accident. — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 8, 2023

Due to the crash, the 79th Street Causeway has been closed in both directions.

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes.

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation, and there is no timeline for when the bridge will reopen.

