NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash occurred in Northwest Miami-Dade involving a school bus and a motor scooter.

Officials said the bus stopped with its equipment activated to let off children at the intersection of Northwest 79th Street and 13th Court when a man on a scooter crashed into the rear of the bus. Miami-Dade Police officers were dispatched to the scene just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the scooter rider to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries.

Thankfully, there were no reported injuries to any of the children on the bus, but the driver was treated for minor pains.

Video footage from the scene showed a significant police presence and road closures as investigators gathered the evidence of the crash.

