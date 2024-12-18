NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash in North Miami Beach has led to some traffic delays along busy Biscayne Boulevard.

North Miami Beach Police units responded to what they described as a “traffic fatality” in the area of Northeast 146th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, Tuesday night.

Details of the incident remain limited.

Officials posted on the social media platform X that Biscayne Boulevard southbound remains shut down at 148th Street while they investigate the crash.

https://twitter.com/myNMBPolice/status/1869207299920965827

Police urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

