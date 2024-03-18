CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal car crash has led to a road closure in Coral Gables as police investigate the scene.

The incident occurred on LeJeune Road between the 1400 block and the 1600 block, according to Coral Gables Police.

Aerial footage captured a vehicle overturned, lying on its roof surrounded by debris and damages palm trees. It appeared to be traveling westbound before the crash.

Around 6:30 a.m., a medical examiner arrived at the scene, indicating that there is a body to be transported.

In response to the incident, the Coral Gables Police Department took to X to announce the ongoing investigation.

Coral Gables Police Department is currently investigating a fatal crash on LeJeune Rd. Both north and south bound traffic will be closed between the 1400 block and the 1600 block.



Please avoid the area if possible. #traffic pic.twitter.com/CizMqXRqvw — Coral Gables Police (@CoralGablesPD) March 18, 2024

Details about the victim or victims and the cause of the accident have yet to be disclosed. The police department has been contacted for more information.

As of 8:30 a.m., cleanup is underway so the road will reopen shortly.

