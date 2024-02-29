NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died following a vehicle crash in North Miami Beach, police say.

The incident occurred early Thursday morning at Northeast 172nd Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

"🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨: Serious incident at NE 172 ST and biscayne Blvd. 🚑 Single vehicle crash with fatal injuries. Officers on scene investigating. Please avoid the area and drive with caution.#TrafficUpdate #DriveSafe" — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) February 29, 2024

According to officials, the incident is the result of a single-vehicle crash. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

